W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59

FIU (9-17)
Carrigan 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 8-18 3-6 21, Banks 4-6 0-0 9, Brewer 3-13 0-0 7, Lovett 3-11 1-2 9, Wilcox 2-2 0-0 4, Krivokapic 1-5 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Andre 2-2 0-0 6, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0, Corcoran 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 4-8 59.
W. KENTUCKY (17-5)
Williams 3-6 0-1 6, Bassey 9-13 4-4 22, Hollingsworth 9-14 1-1 20, McKnight 3-4 3-4 9, Rawls 5-13 0-0 14, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Osawe 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 0-2 0-0 0, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Harlan 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 8-10 71.
Halftime_FIU 33-28. 3-Point Goals_FIU 9-33 (Andre 2-2, Davis 2-7, Lovett 2-8, Banks 1-1, Krivokapic 1-4, Brewer 1-6, Carrigan 0-1, Corcoran 0-1, Hawkins 0-3), W. Kentucky 5-16 (Rawls 4-10, Hollingsworth 1-2, Bassey 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_FIU 26 (Davis 10), W. Kentucky 40 (Bassey 15). Assists_FIU 11 (Brewer 6), W. Kentucky 13 (McKnight 5). Total Fouls_FIU 13, W. Kentucky 7. A_833 (7,326).
