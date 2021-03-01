On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

W. Kentucky 71, FIU 59

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

FIU (9-17)

Carrigan 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 8-18 3-6 21, Banks 4-6 0-0 9, Brewer 3-13 0-0 7, Lovett 3-11 1-2 9, Wilcox 2-2 0-0 4, Krivokapic 1-5 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Andre 2-2 0-0 6, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0, Corcoran 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 4-8 59.

W. KENTUCKY (17-5)

Williams 3-6 0-1 6, Bassey 9-13 4-4 22, Hollingsworth 9-14 1-1 20, McKnight 3-4 3-4 9, Rawls 5-13 0-0 14, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Osawe 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 0-2 0-0 0, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Harlan 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 8-10 71.

Halftime_FIU 33-28. 3-Point Goals_FIU 9-33 (Andre 2-2, Davis 2-7, Lovett 2-8, Banks 1-1, Krivokapic 1-4, Brewer 1-6, Carrigan 0-1, Corcoran 0-1, Hawkins 0-3), W. Kentucky 5-16 (Rawls 4-10, Hollingsworth 1-2, Bassey 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_FIU 26 (Davis 10), W. Kentucky 40 (Bassey 15). Assists_FIU 11 (Brewer 6), W. Kentucky 13 (McKnight 5). Total Fouls_FIU 13, W. Kentucky 7. A_833 (7,326).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday