W. Kentucky 80, UTSA 67

UTSA (1-1)

Alley 3-7 0-0 7, Germany 4-9 0-0 8, Ivy-Curry 3-10 0-0 8, Jackson 2-12 0-0 5, Wallace 12-24 2-2 30, Czumbel 2-3 1-3 6, Parrish 0-2 1-2 1, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-70 4-7 67.

W. KENTUCKY (1-0)

Williams 5-9 4-4 15, Bassey 8-13 3-3 21, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Hollingsworth 3-8 6-7 12, McKnight 2-5 5-5 9, Rawls 2-7 2-2 8, Frampton 3-6 0-0 7, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Osawe 0-1 2-2 2, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 24-25 80.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 38-25. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 9-28 (Wallace 4-11, Ivy-Curry 2-5, Czumbel 1-1, Alley 1-3, Jackson 1-7, Parrish 0-1), W. Kentucky 6-19 (Rawls 2-2, Bassey 2-5, Williams 1-3, Frampton 1-4, Cooper 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds_UTSA 32 (Wallace 6), W. Kentucky 37 (Williams, Bassey 9). Assists_UTSA 15 (Jackson 6), W. Kentucky 15 (McKnight 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 20, W. Kentucky 11.

