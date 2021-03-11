Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

W. Kentucky 80, UTSA 67

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 8:38 pm
< a min read
      

UTSA (1-1)

Alley 3-7 0-0 7, Germany 4-9 0-0 8, Ivy-Curry 3-10 0-0 8, Jackson 2-12 0-0 5, Wallace 12-24 2-2 30, Czumbel 2-3 1-3 6, Parrish 0-2 1-2 1, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-70 4-7 67.

W. KENTUCKY (1-0)

Williams 5-9 4-4 15, Bassey 8-13 3-3 21, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Hollingsworth 3-8 6-7 12, McKnight 2-5 5-5 9, Rawls 2-7 2-2 8, Frampton 3-6 0-0 7, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Osawe 0-1 2-2 2, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 24-25 80.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 38-25. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 9-28 (Wallace 4-11, Ivy-Curry 2-5, Czumbel 1-1, Alley 1-3, Jackson 1-7, Parrish 0-1), W. Kentucky 6-19 (Rawls 2-2, Bassey 2-5, Williams 1-3, Frampton 1-4, Cooper 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds_UTSA 32 (Wallace 6), W. Kentucky 37 (Williams, Bassey 9). Assists_UTSA 15 (Jackson 6), W. Kentucky 15 (McKnight 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 20, W. Kentucky 11.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development