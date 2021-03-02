On Air: Federal News Network program
W. Michigan 73, N. Illinois 63

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 9:31 pm
W. MICHIGAN (5-15)

G.Lee 4-8 1-2 10, Wright 3-5 4-5 10, Artis White 5-6 0-0 15, Martin 4-7 2-2 13, Whitens 5-8 0-0 10, Freeman 0-3 2-2 2, Wilkins 1-6 1-2 3, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 6, Boyer-Richard 0-1 0-0 0, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, Cruz 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-47 12-15 73.

N. ILLINOIS (2-16)

Okanu 0-3 0-2 0, Scott 5-9 0-1 12, Cochran 8-18 3-6 19, Hankerson 6-15 0-0 16, Thornton 4-11 1-4 10, Beane 2-9 0-0 4, Kueth 1-4 0-0 2, Makuoi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 4-13 63.

Halftime_W. Michigan 36-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 11-21 (Artis White 5-6, Martin 3-6, Hamilton 2-2, G.Lee 1-2, Boyer-Richard 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Whitens 0-2), N. Illinois 7-21 (Hankerson 4-8, Scott 2-5, Thornton 1-3, Kueth 0-2, Cochran 0-3). Rebounds_W. Michigan 37 (Wright 8), N. Illinois 31 (Cochran 10). Assists_W. Michigan 12 (G.Lee 5), N. Illinois 9 (Thornton 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 16, N. Illinois 15. A_24 (10,000).

