Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Wade leads Wichita St. past Tulane 78-70

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 8:33 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Wade scored a career-high 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting and Wichita State beat Tulane 78-70 on Wednesday.

Dexter Dennis added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Shockers (14-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference), who earned their sixth straight win.

Morris Udeze had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State and Tyson Etienne added 12 points and six assists.

Wichita State posted a season-high 22 assists, a career-high 12 from Alterique Gilbert, which gave him 301 for his career.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jordan Walker had 17 points for the Green Wave (9-12, 4-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Gabe Watson added 14 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Wichita State defeated Tulane 75-67 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary