Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 71

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 3:04 pm
WAKE FOREST (12-11)

Morra 5-9 0-0 10, Raca 6-12 8-8 21, Conti 4-9 4-5 13, Scruggs 3-6 0-0 6, Spear 10-15 2-2 29, Summiel 1-1 0-0 3, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Hoard 0-2 0-0 0, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 14-15 82

NORTH CAROLINA (13-10)

Bailey 4-8 4-4 12, Holesinska 0-8 2-2 2, Kelly 5-14 7-7 19, Ustby 11-17 1-2 23, Watts 6-15 1-2 15, Poole 0-0 0-0 0, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 15-17 71

Wake Forest 25 14 19 24 82
North Carolina 16 18 20 17 71

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 10-17 (Raca 1-2, Conti 1-2, Scruggs 0-1, Spear 7-10, Summiel 1-1, Hoard 0-1), North Carolina 4-16 (Bailey 0-1, Holesinska 0-4, Kelly 2-2, Watts 2-8, Young 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 19 (Conti 12), North Carolina 14 (Watts 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 31 (Raca 3-12), North Carolina 35 (Ustby 6-9). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 18, North Carolina 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

