Wake Forest, Pitt look to end streaks

Wake Forest (6-13, 3-13) vs. Pittsburgh (9-10, 5-9)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Pittsburgh as both teams have lost their last fifth conference games. Wake Forest’s last ACC win came against the Boston College Eagles 69-65 on Feb. 10. Pittsburgh lost 65-62 to North Carolina State on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Justin Champagnie is putting up a double-double with 16.6 points and 10.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Complementing Champagnie is Xavier Johnson, who is maintaining an average of 13.4 points and 5.4 assists per game. The Demon Deacons are led by Daivien Williamson, who is averaging 12.2 points.DOMINANT DAIVIEN: Williamson has connected on 33.8 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Demon Deacons. Pittsburgh has an assist on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 23 of 49 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 22 foul shots per game this season and 26.7 per game over their last three games.

