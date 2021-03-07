Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walker’s 19 leads Northeastern past William & Mary in CAA

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 8:18 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Chris Doherty grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and Northeastern beat William & Mary 63-47 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

The Huskies (10-8) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and on Monday will play the winner of Sunday night’s game between third-seeded Charleston and No. 6 Drexel.

The seventh-seeded Tribe (7-10) led 28-25 at halftime. Their upset bid came to a screeching end when the Huskies took control going on a 19-4 run in the first seven minutes after the break.

Coleman Stucke and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 13 for Northeastern.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Luke Loewe scored 18 points for William & Mary and Quinn Blair 11.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday