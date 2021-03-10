Trending:
Wallace scores 20 to lead UTSA past Charlotte 72-62 in CUSA

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 20 points as UTSA got past Charlotte 72-62 in the Conference USA Conference tournament second round on Wednesday.

Jhivvan Jackson had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the West’s fourth-seed UTSA (15-10), which advances to play Western Kentucky, the East’s top seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Jacob Germany added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Shepherd tied a season high with 20 points for the 49ers (9-16), who were the five-seed from the East. Jahmir Young added 19 points. Jhery Matos had 1 point and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

