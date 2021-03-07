On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walton, Winter lead Drexel past Charleston in CAA quarters

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 11:40 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Walton scored 17 points and Camryn Winter 16 and Drexel beat Charleston 80-75 on Sunday night to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (10-7) face Northeastern on Monday.

Walton finished 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and James Butler 12.

The Cougars (9-10) fought their way back from a 41-29 halftime deficit and trailed 77-72 on Zep Jasper’s layup with 50 seconds left but couldn’t get closer.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Jasper finished with 27 points and Payton Willis 22.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles