Ward accounts for 5 TDs, Incarnate Word beats Lamar 42-20

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:50 pm
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 24 yards and a TD to help Incarnate Word beat Lamar 42-20 on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (2-0, 2-0 Southland Conference) took a 21-17 lead late in the first half on Ward’s 4-yard TD pass to Darion Chafin and outscored Lamar 21-3 in the second half.

Kevin Brown ran 13 times for 196 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 38 yards and a TD for Incarnate Word. He ran 66 yards for a score in the first quarter.

Chaz Ward ran 26 times for 105 yards and a touchdown for Lamar (0-2, 0-2). Jalen Dummett passed for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Marcellus Johnson caught seven passes for 88 yards.

Incarnate Ward outgained Lamar 626-360 in total offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

