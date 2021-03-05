On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. past Delaware St. 92-67

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Morgan State routed Delaware State 92-67 on Friday.

Troy Baxter had 18 points and eight rebounds for Morgan State (12-6, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 13 points.

Dominik Fragala had 25 points for the Hornets (2-16, 0-11), whose losing streak reached four games. John Stansbury added 11 points, and Pinky Wiley had 10 points, six rebounds and six steals.

The Bears are undefeated in three games against the Hornets this season. Most recently, Morgan State defeated Delaware State 74-69 on Feb. 6.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday