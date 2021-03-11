Trending:
Ware scores 35 to lift Morgan St. past Florida A&M 77-75

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 9:18 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 35 points as Morgan State edged past Florida A&M 77-75 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Malik Miller had seven rebounds for Morgan State (13-7), which advanced to face Coppin State in the semifinals on Friday. Troy Baxter added three blocks. Lagio Grantsaan had nine rebounds.

Jalen Speer had 18 points for the Rattlers (8-12). MJ Randolph added 17 points and eight assists. Bryce Moragne had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 .

