Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time

By STEPHEN WHYNO
March 8, 2021 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

Washington placed the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff on Monday, tagging the standout guard for a second consecutive year in the aftermath of his first All-Pro season.

Scherff stands to make almost $18 million after his camp and the team were unable to negotiate a long-term contract. His franchise tag was worth just under $15 million last season.

The 29-year-old started 13 games at right guard for Washington when it reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Scherff’s rookie year after being drafted fifth overall. Scherff has started 78 games in his NFL career while battling through injuries.

“I love it here,” Scherff said on locker cleanout day. “I’m just looking forward to the offseason and hopefully I can sign my name to stay here.”

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Keeping Scherff is a major step toward continuity on the offensive line. Washington re-signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year extension in January.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles