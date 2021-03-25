Listen Live
Sports News

Washington signs wide receiver Adam Humphries to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 7:14 pm
< a min read
      

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington signed Adam Humphries to a one-year contract Thursday, a month after the oft-injured wide receiver was released by Tennessee.

Injuries limited Humphries to just 19 games over the past two seasons with the Titans. A concussion cost him more than half of the 2020 season, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January that Humphries remained in the concussion protocol.

Humphries gets a chance at age 27 to prove he can stay healthy and produce after a $36 million, four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019 didn’t work out. Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 602 yards over the past two seasons.

Humphries joins former Carolina receiver Curtis Samuel and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as additions to Washington’s offense coming off winning the NFC East. An undrafted free agent out of Clemson who played his first four NFL seasons with Tampa Bay, Humphries is another low-risk signing for coach Ron Rivera and Washington’s new executives, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 GitLab Gives!
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Medal of Honor Day, March 25