WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:01 am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 11 0 0 1 1 36 78 30 17 3 1
Bowling Green 8 3 1 0 3 27 99 58 19 8 1
Lake Superior St. 6 3 0 2 2 24 63 51 14 6 3
Michigan Tech 6 6 0 1 0 20 74 53 17 9 1
N. Michigan 4 5 1 3 2 20 62 87 8 15 1
Bemidji St. 3 3 1 3 3 18 62 57 11 8 3
Ala.-Huntsville 2 9 0 1 0 8 29 64 3 14 1
Ferris St. 0 11 1 0 1 3 53 95 1 20 1
Wednesday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 5, Bemidji St. 2

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 3:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Bemidji St., 5:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

