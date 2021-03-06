WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|39
|81
|32
|18
|3
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|9
|5
|0
|2
|2
|27
|65
|52
|15
|6
|3
|Bowling Green
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|27
|99
|58
|19
|8
|1
|Bemidji St.
|7
|5
|1
|3
|2
|21
|64
|57
|12
|8
|3
|Michigan Tech
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|20
|76
|56
|17
|10
|1
|N. Michigan
|6
|7
|1
|2
|2
|20
|62
|87
|8
|15
|1
|Ala.-Huntsville
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|8
|29
|66
|3
|15
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|3
|54
|97
|1
|21
|1
Lake Superior St. 5, Bemidji St. 2
No Games Scheduled
Minnesota St. 2, Michigan Tech 1
Lake Superior St. 2, Ferris St. 1
Bemidji St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Minnesota St. 3, Michigan Tech 2
