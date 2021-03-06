On Air: Encounter
WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 13 1 0 1 1 39 81 32 18 3 1
Lake Superior St. 9 5 0 2 2 27 65 52 15 6 3
Bowling Green 8 5 1 0 2 27 99 58 19 8 1
Bemidji St. 7 5 1 3 2 21 64 57 12 8 3
Michigan Tech 7 7 0 1 0 20 76 56 17 10 1
N. Michigan 6 7 1 2 2 20 62 87 8 15 1
Ala.-Huntsville 3 10 0 1 0 8 29 66 3 15 1
Ferris St. 0 13 1 0 1 3 54 97 1 21 1
Wednesday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 5, Bemidji St. 2

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 2, Ferris St. 1

Bemidji St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Minnesota St. 3, Michigan Tech 2

