WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 8:48 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 10 0 0 1 1 33 76 29 16 3 1
Bowling Green 8 3 1 0 2 27 99 58 19 8 1
Lake Superior St. 6 3 0 2 2 24 63 51 14 6 3
Michigan Tech 6 5 0 1 0 20 73 51 17 8 1
N. Michigan 4 5 1 2 2 20 62 87 8 15 1
Bemidji St. 3 3 1 2 2 18 62 57 11 8 3
Ala.-Huntsville 2 9 0 1 0 8 29 64 3 14 1
Ferris St. 0 11 1 0 1 3 53 95 1 20 1
Tusday’s Games

Bemidji 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 5, Bemidji St. 2

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

