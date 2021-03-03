WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|76
|29
|16
|3
|1
|Bowling Green
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|27
|99
|58
|19
|8
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|24
|63
|51
|14
|6
|3
|Michigan Tech
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|20
|73
|51
|17
|8
|1
|N. Michigan
|4
|5
|1
|2
|2
|20
|62
|87
|8
|15
|1
|Bemidji St.
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|18
|62
|57
|11
|8
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|8
|29
|64
|3
|14
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|53
|95
|1
|20
|1
Bemidji 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT
Lake Superior St. 5, Bemidji St. 2
No Games Scheduled
