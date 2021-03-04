Weber St. 60, N. Colorado 59

N. COLORADO (10-10)
Jockuch 5-9 5-6 15, Kennedy 2-2 0-0 5, Hume 4-14 0-0 11, Johnson 1-13 2-2 5, Kountz 5-9 2-2 14, Smoots 2-4 1-2 6, Masten 1-4 0-0 3, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Bowie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 10-12 59.
WEBER ST. (17-5)
Kozak 1-4 3-4 5, Carlson 3-7 0-1 7, Brown 7-15 4-4 18, Jawara 4-11 0-0 8, Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 7-10 4-4 18, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Bassett 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 23-54 13-15 60.
Halftime_Weber St. 30-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 9-29 (Hume 3-9, Kountz 2-5, Kennedy 1-1, Masten 1-2, Smoots 1-3, Johnson 1-8, Bowie 0-1), Weber St. 1-10 (Carlson 1-3, Bassett 0-1, Kozak 0-1, Brown 0-2, Porter 0-3). Fouled Out_Kountz. Rebounds_N. Colorado 33 (Jockuch 15), Weber St. 29 (Jones 9). Assists_N. Colorado 11 (Smoots 5), Weber St. 8 (Jawara 3). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 15, Weber St. 12. A_1,093 (11,592).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments