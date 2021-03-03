On Air: Federal News Network program
Weber State looks to extend streak vs N. Colorado

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Northern Colorado (10-9, 6-7) vs. Weber State (16-5, 11-3)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Northern Colorado. Weber State’s last Big Sky loss came against the Montana Grizzlies 80-67 on Feb. 11. Northern Colorado fell 73-65 at home to Portland State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Weber State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Isiah Brown, Zahir Porter, Dontay Bassett and Cody Carlson have combined to account for 58 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 40 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 51.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Weber State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 89.6 points while giving up 65.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has an assist on 41 of 91 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense is rated eighth in the country by scoring 83.1 points per game this season. Northern Colorado has only averaged 69.4 points per game, which ranks 219th.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

