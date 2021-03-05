On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Webster scores 17 to carry Hawaii past UC Davis 73-68

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:05 pm
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Justin Webster registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Hawaii edged past UC Davis 73-68 on Friday.

Mate Colina had 12 points for Hawaii (11-8, 9-8 Big West Conference). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Casdon Jardine had 10 points.

Elijah Pepper had 19 points and six steals for the Aggies (8-7, 6-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Damion Squire had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

