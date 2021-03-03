Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Gary Kendall manager, Kennie Steenstra pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Malcom Holland development coach, Chris Poole athletic trainer and Trey Weidman strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Buch Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Ryan Fuller hitting coach, Jeff Kunkel fundamentals coach, Marty Brinker athletic coach and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach and Adam Sparks athletic trainer for Aberdeen (High-A East); Dave Anderson manager, Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Patrick Jones hitting coach, Matt Packer fundamentals coach, David Barry development coach, Gary Smith athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Kevin Bradshaw and Alan Mills managers, Adam Bleday and Joe Haumacher pitching coaches, Branden Becker and Anthony Villa hitting coaches, Christian Frias and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Adam Schuck development coach, Aliks Lorie athletic trainer and Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League staff.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Aaron Boone to take immediate leave of absence for medical reasons.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF Eric Sogard on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Glo Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Alex Bars, TE J.P. Holtz, RB Ryan Nall and LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods to contract extensions.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract extension.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed S J.T. Gray to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Carolina F Nino Niederreiter for interference in a March 2 game against Nashville.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Dominik Simon.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Valtteri Filppula.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Cameron Hillis to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Mason Geertsen.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

Ameican Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released G Dylan Garand from his standard player contract (SPC).

IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Josh Maser from Allen (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Andrew Peski from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Jared Bethune and Scott Conway from their standard player contracts (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Zan Kolmanic on loan from Slovenia for this season.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Oliver Larraz to a two-year contract.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Victor Valdez.

