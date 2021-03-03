Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Gary Kendall manager, Kennie Steenstra pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Malcom Holland development coach, Chris Poole athletic trainer and Trey Weidman strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Ryan Fuller hitting coach, Jeff Kunkel fundamentals coach, Marty Brinker athletic coach and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach and Adam Sparks athletic trainer for Aberdeen (High-A East); Dave Anderson manager, Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Patrick Jones hitting coach, Matt Packer fundamentals coach, David Barry development coach, Gary Smith athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Kevin Bradshaw and Alan Mills managers, Adam Bleday and Joe Haumacher pitching coaches, Branden Becker and Anthony Villa hitting coaches, Christian Frias and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Adam Schuck development coach, Aliks Lorie athletic trainer and Brandon Farish strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League staff.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced manager Aaron Boone to take immediate leave of absence for medical reasons and named Carlos Mendoza acting manager.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Glo Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE J.J. Watt.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Alex Bars, TE J.P. Holtz, RB Ryan Nall and LBs James Vaughters and Josh Woods to contract extensions.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Clark Harris and CB Jalen Davis to one-year contract extensions.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed S J.T. Gray to a two-year contract extension. Released TEs Jared Cook and Josh Hill.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DE Henry Anderson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released LB Thomas Davis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Carolina F Nino Niederreiter for interference in a March 2 game against Nashville.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Dominik Simon.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived C Valtteri Filppula.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Daniel Brickley and Markus Phillips and C Drake Rymsha from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned C Cameron Hillis to Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Mason Geertsen.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released G Dylan Garand from his standard player contract (SPC).

IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Josh Maser from Allen (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Andrew Peski from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Jared Bethune and Scott Conway from their standard player contracts (SPC). Activated D Nolan Kneen and F Jesse Mychan from the reserve list and F Zane Franklin from the commissioners exempt list.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Mathew Thompson form injured reserve and F Spencer Watson from the reserve list. Placed Fs David Broll and Michael McNicholas on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Trevor Gorsuch. Signed D Jacob Friend to the active roster. Activated D Chase Harrison and F Brandon Gignac from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Jacob Friend and F Matt Marquardt on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Luc Brown. Signed F Anthony Repaci to the active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Hunter Shepard form injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Florida (ECHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Brad Drobot from injured reserve and D Matt Foley from the reserve list. Placed F Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Zan Kolmanic on loan from Slovenia and MF Sebastian Berhalter on loan from Columbus Crew for this season.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Oliver Larraz to a two-year contract and F Darrn Yapi to a five-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Marlon Hairston.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Victor Valdez.

