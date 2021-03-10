WEdnesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled 3B Ryan Kreider and RHP Drew Hutchinson.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Edward Cabrera to Triple-A. Reassigned Cs Cameron Barstad and Santiago Chavez, OFs Peyton Burdick, Victor Victor Mesa, Brian Miller, Kameron Misner and Connor Scott, LHPs Jake Eder, Zach King, Dylan Lee and Will Stewart, RHPs Tommy Eveld, Zach McCambley, Kyle Nicolas, Max Meyer and Josh Roberson.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, Cs Patrick Mazeika and Tomas Nido, RHPs Yennsy Diaz, Franklyn Kilome, Sean Reid-Foley, Drew Smith and Jordan Yamamoto and LHPs Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Thomas Szapucki, Stephen Tarpley and Daniel Zamora. Renewed contracts with INFs Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeill.

Minor League
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with Ps Kyle Halbohn and Craig Stern for a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Natasha Cloud to multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed tenders on RB Gus Edwards, C Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released LB Kyle Van Noy.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LT Riley Reiff.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released RG Kevin Zeitler.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Suspended D Dante Fabbro two games for elbowing.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Mike McLeod to taxi squad. Reassigned D Connor Carrick and F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Josh Jacobs and F Nick Merkley from Binghamton to taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Travis Howe form specialty player contract.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Jake Elmer.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired D Cecere Garrett.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL).

