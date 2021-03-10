WEdnesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled 3B Ryan Kreider and RHP Drew Hutchinson.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Edward Cabrera to Triple-A. Reassigned Cs Cameron Barstad and Santiago Chavez, OFs Peyton Burdick, Victor Victor Mesa, Brian Miller, Kameron Misner and Connor Scott, LHPs Jake Eder, Zach King, Dylan Lee and Will Stewart, RHPs Tommy Eveld, Zach McCambley, Kyle Nicolas, Max Meyer and Josh Roberson.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, Cs Patrick Mazeika and Tomas Nido, RHPs Yennsy Diaz, Franklyn Kilome, Sean Reid-Foley, Drew Smith and Jordan Yamamoto and LHPs Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Thomas Szapucki, Stephen Tarpley and Daniel Zamora. Renewed contracts with INFs Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeill.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with Ps Kyle Halbohn and Craig Stern for a one-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with C Dakota Phillips to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with LHP Grayson Huffman.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Released G Mason Jones.

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Natasha Cloud to multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Robert Alford. Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Tendered RB Gus Edwards, C Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LS J.J. Jansen.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released FB Jamize Olawale.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released LB Kyle Van Noy.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released LT Riley Reiff.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released LB Kwon Alexander and WR Emmanuel Sanders. Re-signed RB Dwayne Washington.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released RG Kevin Zeitler.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released CB Malcolm Butler and S Kenny Vaccaro.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Tendered QB Kyle Allen.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Suspended D Dante Fabbro two games for elbowing.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Mike McLeod to taxi squad. Reassigned D Connor Carrick and F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Josh Jacobs and F Nick Merkley from Binghamton to taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Travis Howe form specialty player contract.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Tim Davison from injured reserve and F Matthew Wedman from reserve. Recalled G John Lethemon by Ontario. Traded Ds Tim Davidson and D Ryan Zuhlsdorf to Indy.

INDY FUEL — Traded F David Broll to Greenville.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Jake Elmer.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Added F Jason VanWormer to active roster. Placed F Brendan Robbins on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Ryan Cook and F Graham Knott from reserve. Placed D Casey Johnson and F Cameron Askew on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired D Cecere Garrett. Activated D Stephan Beauvais from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Taran Kozun to active roster. Placed G Taran Kozun on reserve and F Hayden Hodgson on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Alex Peters and F John Albert from reserve. Placed Ds Sean Allen and Garrett Schmitz on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Activated C Tyler Penner from injured reserve. Waived LW Chantz Petruic.

MACON MAYHEM — Waived RW Mike Gornall.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Loaned G Jake Kupsky to ECHL.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBER — Terminated MF Tomas Conechny’s contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.