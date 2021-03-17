Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to the alternate training site. Reassigned C Kole Cottam, RHP Daniel Gossett, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, 1B Josh Ockimey, 1B/3B Triston Casas, OF Jarren Duran, and INF/OF Yairo Muñoz to the minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Ronel Blanco and Austin Hansen, OF Pedro Leon and C Scott Manea to the minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHPs Drew Anderson, Jason Behr, Jharel Cotton and Luis Ortiz to minor league camp.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned INF Ji-hwan Bae and Cs Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst to the minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Mason Thompson to El Paso (Triple-A West), Jordan Humphreys and Reggie Lawson to San Antonio (Double-A Central). Assigned Pedro Avila, Ivan Castillo, Ethan Elliott, Brady Feigl, Juan Fernandez, Mason Fox, Robert Hassell III, Jagger Haynes, Jonny Homza, Chase Johnson, Patrick Kivlehan, Justin Lange, Aaron Leasher, Parker Markel, Joshua Mears, Evan Miller, Jacob Nix, James Reeves, Jacob Rhame, Eguy Rosario, Wynston Sawyer, Steven Wilson to the minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B Montrell Marshall.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Jose Almonte. Traded RHP Keven Long and OF John Toppa to Missoula (Pioneer League).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 1B Francis Martinez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Kevin Belskie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Traded F Meyers Leonard and a draft consideration to Oklahoma City for F Trevor Ariza.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired OL Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round 2021 pick. Agreed to terms with WR A.J. Green on a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Tanner Vallejo to a two-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Acquired TE Lee Smith from Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round 2022 NFL Draft pick.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Buster Skrine. Agreed to terms with QB Andy Dalton, DB Deon Bush and OL Germain Ifedi on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with S John Johnson and DE Takkarist McKinley on a one-year contracts.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released P Chris Jones.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with CB Ronald Darby on a three-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension. Re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Released CB Desmond Trufant.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Vernon Hargreaves III to a contract extension. Released C/G Zach Fulton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DT Andrew Brown. Claimed DT Andrew Brown off waivers from Houston.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed TE James O’Shaughnessy and K Aldrick Roses. Released CBs Quenton Meeks, Rashaan Melvin and Josh Nurse, P Cameron Nizialek, RB Craig Reynolds and DTs Dontavius Russell, Al Woods and Gabe Wright.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed G Richie Incognito.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with T Rashod Hill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson and LB Nick Vigil. Agreed to terms with WR Chad Beebe on a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Emmanuel Sanders.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board and DT Austin Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed RB Josh Adams to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick in the NFL Draft. Signed RB Adrian Killins Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Maquise Goodwin.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed G Aaron Stinnie to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TEs Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract extensions. Traded OT Isaiah Wilson to Miami for two seventh-round picks in 2021 and 2022.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Minnesota D Carson Soucy one game for charging against Arizona F Conor Garland during a March 16 game.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Alexandre Carrier for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned LW Jesper Boqvist and RW Nick Merkley to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid, D Jack Johnson and RW Ksaapo Kakko from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Claimed G Anton Forsberg off waivers. Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned LW Kenny Agostino to Toronto (AHL). Recalled F Alexander Barabanov from the minor league taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Claimed RW Jimmy Vesey off waivers.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Oscar Dansk form Henderson (AHL) loan. Reassigned Gs Logan Thompson and Dylan Ferguson to Henderson (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Velleux two games as a consequence of his actions against Tornonto during a March 14 game.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed LW Scott Conway to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Kameron Kielly from the commissioners exempt list. Activated D Will Lochead and F Frank DiChiara from the reserve list. Placed F Dyson Stevenson on the reserve list and D Nolan Kneen on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Rockford (AHL) loan. Activated D Tim Shoup and F Alex Rauter from the reserve list. Placed F Darian Skeoch and D Tim Davison on the reserve list. Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Hershey (ECHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Chase Harrison and F Pascal Aquin from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Marquardt on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY KOMETS — Activated G Matt Ginn form the reserve list. Traded G Sean Romeo to South Carolina (ECHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Graham Knott on the commissioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Loaned F Charlie Sampair to San Diego (AHL). Recalled F Brent Gates from San Diego (AHL) loan.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded D Ryker Killis to Jacksonville (ECHL). Acquired D Michael Prapavessis from Orlando (ECHL). Placed G Brad Barone on the reserve list and F Joe Wegwerth on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired general allocation money (GAM) and future agreed upon incentives from FC United in exchange for MF Luciano Acosta.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed MF Luciano Acosta to a three-yeart contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Victor Vazquez.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced MF Jackson Yueill was selected as captain of the United States U-23 National Team.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Brittany Young head women’s basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Brooks Webb general manager/chief of staff, Amy Elkus director of operations and Kalista Gioglio program assistant/assistant to the head coach of men’s baseball.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.