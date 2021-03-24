Wednesday’s transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South).

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luke Westphal and RHP Preston Gainey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Robert Spillane to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Thomas Hodges.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Ryker Killins in trade from Utah.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Andre Rawls and D Jeremy Kelly to Phoenix Rising FC retaining right to recall either player.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.

