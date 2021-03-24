Wednesday’s transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Kyle Barraclough, OFs Socrates Brito and Ryan LaMarre and RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned Cs Jose Godoy and Cal Raleigh to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward. Optioned LGPs Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Daulton Varsho to Reno Aces (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Silvino Bracho and Rico Garcia, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Phil Pfeifer to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Harper and Dakota Bacus to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luke Westphal and RHP Preston Gainey.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Yoshi Hamazaki.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded RHP Wes Albert and OF Jacob Crum to Missoula.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired OF Willy Garcia from Winnipeg for a player to be named later.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Carlos Canelon and RHP Donnie Speranza.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF J.R. Davis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Jones and RB Damien Williams.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Ricardo Allen.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewic to s two-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell, WRs Chris Moore and Andre Roberts and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown. Signed RB Mark Ingram II and LB Christian Kirksey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi. Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB C.J. Beathard.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Laroy Reynolds. Re-signed RB James White. Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract. Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to a tghree-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LBs Robert Spillane and Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell to a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB K’Waun Willinad and DE Jordan Willis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. Signed DE Kerry Hyder and G Jordan Simmons.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year contract, $31.8M extension.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Lukas Dostal, D Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser and RW Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — RecalledLW Zac Rinaldo and C Clark Bishop from the minor league taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Zach Parise on Injured reserve COVID-19 protocol.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna, RW Colton Sceviour, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Thomas Hodges.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers. Activated D Cody Sol from reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Larkin Saalfrank and then released. Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed Fs Jack Poehling and Karch Bachman on IR.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Abrun. Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester. Placed F Seamus Malone on IR.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Ryker Killins in trade from Utah.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Jake Coughler on IR.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F John Albert to a contract. Acquired G Tom Hodges.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Sean Romeo and F Askew from reserve. Placed G Hunter Shepard on reserve. Placed F Max Novak on IR.

TULSO OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks and Fs Darby Llewellyn and Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed Fs Conlan Keenan and Danny Moynihan and D Austin McEneny on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on reserve. Traded G Brad Barone to Rapid City.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired D Jesse Lees. Activated F Sean josling from reserve. Placed D Jesse Lees and F jacob Pritchard on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Dakota McDonald. Activated D mathieu Gagnon and F Charlie Combs from reserve. Placed F Zach Zech and D Dean Stewart on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived G Trevor Martin. Signed G Evan Morse to specialty player contract.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived D Joe Colartarci.

MACON MAYHEM — Signed G Dillon Kelley to specialty player conctract. Loaned G Jake Theut to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Andre Rawls and D Jeremy Kelly to Phoenix Rising FC retaining right to recall either player.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.

