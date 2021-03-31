Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Nicky Lopez from the alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Kevin Morgan major league field coordinator.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Tony Wolters to a one-year contract. Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed LHP Bryce Hensley and 1B Preston Palmeiro to one-year contracts.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Michael Tonkin.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shavonte Zellous.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Mike Daniels and DL Amani Bledsoe to a one-year contracts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Jarvis Miller and WR Matthew Sexton to a one year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a four-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Edmonton F Connor McDavid for elbowing Montreal F Jesperi Kotkaniemi during a March 30 game.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Greg McKegg and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Jason Cotton to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Greg Pateryn to Colorado (AHL). Recalled LW Liam O’Brien Colorado (AHL) loan.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year entry level contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Spencer Knight on a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled D Brady Keeper from San Jose (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Grant Hutton and G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Noah Gregor and Fredrik Handemark from the minor league taxi squad and D Christian Jaros from San Jose (AHL) loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Odeen Turto to a one-year entry-level contract.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned C Cliff Watson to Indy Fuel (ECHL). Loaned D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released D Dylan MacPherson from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Dylan Macpherson to Wheeling (ECHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Jake Theut from his standard player contract (SPC).
INDY FUEL — Released F Ross Olsson from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Chad Yetman to Rockford (AHL).
TULSA OILERS — Recalled D Mike Mckee from Tucson (AHL) loan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Announced the return of MF Paul Arriola from loan to Swansea City A.F.C. (EFL).
FC CINCINNATI — Signed W Isaac Atanga via transfer to a three-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Damian Roden senior director of sports science.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed MF Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli to a two-year contract.
CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Weston Glaser assistant head football coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Jack Smithlin assistant softball coach and hitting instructor.
