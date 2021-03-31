Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Nicky Lopez from the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Kevin Morgan major league field coordinator.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Tony Wolters to a one-year contract. Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed LHP Bryce Hensley and 1B Preston Palmeiro to one-year contracts.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Michael Tonkin.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shavonte Zellous.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Mike Daniels and DL Amani Bledsoe to a one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Jarvis Miller and WR Matthew Sexton to a one year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a four-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Edmonton F Connor McDavid for elbowing Montreal F Jesperi Kotkaniemi during a March 30 game.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Greg McKegg and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Jason Cotton to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Greg Pateryn to Colorado (AHL). Recalled LW Liam O’Brien Colorado (AHL) loan.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year entry level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Spencer Knight on a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled D Brady Keeper from San Jose (AHL) loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Grant Hutton and G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Noah Gregor and Fredrik Handemark from the minor league taxi squad and D Christian Jaros from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Odeen Turto to a one-year entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned C Cliff Watson to Indy Fuel (ECHL). Loaned D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released D Dylan MacPherson from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Dylan Macpherson to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Jake Theut from his standard player contract (SPC).

INDY FUEL — Released F Ross Olsson from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Chad Yetman to Rockford (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Recalled D Mike Mckee from Tucson (AHL) loan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Announced the return of MF Paul Arriola from loan to Swansea City A.F.C. (EFL).

FC CINCINNATI — Signed W Isaac Atanga via transfer to a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Damian Roden senior director of sports science.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed MF Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Weston Glaser assistant head football coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Jack Smithlin assistant softball coach and hitting instructor.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.