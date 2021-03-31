Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Nicky Lopez from the alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Kevin Morgan major league field coordinator.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Lucas Luetge to a one-year contract. Placed INF/OF Miguel Andujar, INF Luke Voit and LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day injured list and LHP Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Drew Steckenrider from Tacoma (Triple-A West).Placed OF Kyle Lewis and INF Shed Long on 10-day injured list. Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired C Juan Graterol from the Angels for cash considerations and will report to the alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Mike Soraka on the 10-day injured list.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Tony Wolters to a one-year contract. Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. Outrighted INF Ildemaro Vargas to alternate training Site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed LHP Bryce Hensley and 1B Preston Palmeiro to one-year contracts.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Michael Tonkin.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shavonte Zellous.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Colt McCoy, SS Shawn Williams and DB Chris Banjo..
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams and LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contracts.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OG John Miller.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Mike Daniels and DL Amani Bledsoe to a one-year contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR T.Y. Hilton. Re-signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and DT Jarran Reed.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB Chas Daniel and CB Ryan Smith.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OG Dakota Dozier.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Chris Milton, DB Joshua Kalu and TE Cole Hikutini.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Jarvis Miller and WR Matthew Sexton to a one-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a four-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Edmonton F Connor McDavid for elbowing Montreal F Jesperi Kotkaniemi during a March 30 game.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Greg McKegg and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Jason Cotton to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Greg Pateryn and C Alex Newhook to Colorado (AHL). Recalled LW Liam O’Brien Colorado (AHL) loan.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Jordan Kawaguchi to a one-year entry level contract and sent to Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Spencer Knight on a three-year entry-level contract. Recalled D Brady Keeper from San Jose (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Daniel Brickley to Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Grant Hutton and G Cory Schneider to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Noah Gregor and Fredrik Handemark from the minor league taxi squad and D Christian Jaros from San Jose (AHL) loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Odeen Turto to a one-year entry-level contract and sent to Syracuse (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed G Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned C Cliff Watson to Indy Fuel (ECHL). Loaned D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released D Dylan MacPherson from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Dylan Macpherson to Wheeling (ECHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Jake Theut from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated G Dylan Ferguson and Fs Oliver Cooper and Anthony Neils from the reserve list. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Jason Cotton on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Released F Ross Olsson from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Chad Yetman to Rockford (AHL). Acquired D Cliff Watson from Rockford (AHL) loan. Assigned D Dmitri Osipov and F Chad Yetman to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Tim Davison and F Alex Rauter from the reserve list. Placed F Nick Hutchinson on the reserve list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Logan Drackett to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and placed on the active roster.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired G Parker Milner from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Zachary Malatesta from the reserve list. Placed D Ryan Cook and G Hunter Shepard on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Recalled D Mike Mckee from Tucson (AHL) loan. Activated Fs Conlan Keenan and Tyler Kobryn from the reserve list. Placed Ds Alex Brooks and Garrett Cecere on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired Dylan MacPherson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton loan. Activated F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from the reserve list. Placed D Matt Foley on the reserve list. Placed Fs Jacob Hayhurst and Sean Joslin on injured reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on injured reserve.
OLYMPIC MEN’S HOCKEY — Named Stan Bowman general manager of 2022 Olympic Men’s hockey team.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Announced the return of MF Paul Arriola from loan to Swansea City A.F.C. (EFL).
FC CINCINNATI — Signed W Isaac Atanga via transfer to a three-year contract.
LOS ANGELES FC — Named Larry Freedman and John Thorrington co-presidents.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Damian Roden senior director of sports science.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed MF Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli to a two-year contract.
CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY — Named Weston Glaser assistant head football coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Jack Smithlin assistant softball coach and hitting instructor.
