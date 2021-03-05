On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Welch, Osunniyi lift St. Bonaventure over Duquesne in A-10

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominick Welch and Osun Osunniyi scored 18 points apiece as St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 75-59 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday.

Jaren Holmes added 14 points, Jalen Adaway scored 12 and Kyle Lofton had 11 for the Bonnies. Osunniyi also had 14 rebounds and six assists, and Welch added nine rebounds with four 3-pointers.

St. Bonaventure (14-4) dominated the first half and led 40-19 at halftime. The Dukes’ 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Michael Hughes had 15 points for the Dukes (9-9). Tyson Acuff and Tavian Dunn-Martin each had 12 points.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday