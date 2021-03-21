Trending:
West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 10:52 pm
LEHIGH (10-6)

Grothaus 6-14 1-2 14, Hottinger 5-16 0-0 12, Sexe 1-4 0-0 3, Steele 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 3-8 2-2 11, Clougherty 3-10 0-0 9, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0, Behar 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Eggenschwiler 0-0 0-0 0, Kramer 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 5-6 53

WEST VIRGINIA (22-6)

Martinez 7-10 2-4 16, Niblack 4-8 1-1 9, Deans 7-10 4-4 19, Gondrezick 9-15 2-2 26, Hemingway 1-5 0-0 3, Ejiofor 2-3 0-0 4, Carson 0-4 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jenks 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-55 9-11 77

Lehigh 13 13 13 14 53
West Virginia 15 21 29 12 77

3-Point Goals_Lehigh 10-30 (Grothaus 1-3, Hottinger 2-5, Sexe 1-3, Steele 0-3, Walker 3-6, Clougherty 3-6, Harvey 0-1, Behar 0-2, Brown 0-1), West Virginia 8-15 (Deans 1-3, Gondrezick 6-8, Hemingway 1-2, Carson 0-2). Assists_Lehigh 11 (Steele 6), West Virginia 15 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lehigh 30 (Team 5-7), West Virginia 40 (Martinez 3-11). Total Fouls_Lehigh 10, West Virginia 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

