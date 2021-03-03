Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Whaley leads UConn past Seton Hall 69-58

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Whaley had 17 points and 10 rebounds as UConn defeated Seton Hall 69-58 on Wednesday night.

Adama Sanogo and James Bouknight added 16 points each for the Huskies. Sanogo also had nine rebounds, while Bouknight posted six rebounds.

R.J. Cole had 14 points for UConn (13-6, 10-6 Big East Conference).

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (13-11, 10-8). Jared Rhoden added 16 points. Ike Obiagu had three blocks.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Pirates. Seton Hall defeated UConn 80-73 on Feb. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary