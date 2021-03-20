White, Brown, Illinois State run over Western Illinois 26-18

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Freshmen Nigel White and Pha’leak Brown combined for 220 yards rushing to lead Illinois State to a 26-18 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Redbirds (1-3, 1-3 Missouri Valley) have won 10 of the last 11 against Western Illinois (0-4, 0-4).

White carried it 14 times for a career-high 112 yards, and Brown had 21 carries for a season-best 108 yards and one touchdown. Kevin Brown added 42 yards rushing and a score, and the trio each had a run of over 20 yards.

The Redbirds’ Bryce Jefferson was 17-of-23 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown.

Pha’leak Brown scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, and Kevin Brown broke loose and ran untouched for a 25-yard score that stretched the Redbirds’ lead to 23-3 late in the third quarter.

Tony Tate scored on a 9-yard run and Connor Sampson threw a 17-yard TD pass to Dennis Houston in the fourth for the Leathernecks. Sampson completed 22 of 42 passes for 193 yards.

