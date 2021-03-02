On Air: Federal News Network program
White, Martin carry Western Michigan past Northern Illinois

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 9:45 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — B. Artis White had 15 points to lead five Western Michigan players in double figures as the Broncos topped Northern Illinois 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Adrian Martin added 13 points and Titus Wright, Jason Whitens and Greg Lee each had 10 for Western Michigan (5-15, 4-11 Mid-American Conference).

White hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Tyler Cochran had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-16, 1-12), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

