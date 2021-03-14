White Sox 1, Athletics 0

Chicago Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 0 2 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0 M.Canha lf 1 0 0 0 Rynolds 2b 1 1 1 1 N.Allen ss 1 0 0 0 A.Vughn dh 4 0 0 0 J.Lwrie 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Brger 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Mrcedes ph 1 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 1 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 2 0 Mreland dh 3 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 4 0 1 0 Sdrstrm ph 1 0 1 0 Wlliams rf 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt cf 1 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 2 0 0 0 Barrera lf 1 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0 C.Thmas ph 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 010 – 1 Oakland 000 000 000 – 0

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Oakland 6. HR_Reynolds (1). CS_Rutherford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Lynn 3 1-3 1 0 0 3 4 Marshall 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Heuer W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 4 Ruiz S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Oakland Montas 3 2 0 0 0 2 Weems 1 1 0 0 1 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 Irvin L, 0-1 3 4 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Reynold.

T_2:39. A_1,998

