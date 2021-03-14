White Sox 1, Athletics 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lwrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brger 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mreland dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sdrstrm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Grcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Thmas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|–
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Oakland 6. HR_Reynolds (1). CS_Rutherford (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Marshall
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heuer W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ruiz S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Irvin L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Reynold.
T_2:39. A_1,998
