On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White Sox 2, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 5:54 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 2 10 2 Totals 25 2 5 1
D.Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0
J.Cowan 2b 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez cf 1 0 0 0
K.Lewis cf 3 2 2 0 L.Rbert cf 2 0 1 0
Lberato cf 0 0 0 0 Mrcedes c 1 0 0 0
T.Frnce 3b 3 0 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Wlton 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Shets 1b 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 2 0 1 1 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 0
O’Keefe c 0 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0
Kelenic rf 2 0 0 0 A.Vughn dh 2 0 1 1
Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0
J.Frley dh 2 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 2 0 0 0
Hggerty ss 2 0 2 0 Wlliams ph 0 0 0 0
Rnhimer ss 1 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 2 0 1 0
S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd ph 1 0 0 0
J.Witte 1b 1 0 1 0
B.Bshop lf 2 0 0 0
Mrmljos lf 1 0 1 0
Seattle 101 000 0xx 2
Chicago 020 000 0xx 2

E_Raleigh (1), Anderson (1). DP_Seattle 0, Chicago 4. LOB_Seattle 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Lewis (1). 3B_Haggerty (1). SB_Haggerty (2), Vaughn (1). CS_Fraley (1), Thomas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 2 2 2 1 1 3
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Elias 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tapia 1 1 0 0 1 0
Magill 1 0 0 0 3 0
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Stiever 2 3 1 1 0 2
Ruiz BS, 0-1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Medeiros 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dopico 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guerrero 1 3 0 0 1 2

WP_Gerber.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nic Lent.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

T_2:35. A_2,339

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday