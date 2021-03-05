White Sox 2, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|1
|
|D.Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lberato cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Frnce 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Keefe c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hggerty ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rnhimer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Zvala c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Bshop lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mrmljos lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|101
|000
|0xx
|–
|2
|Chicago
|020
|000
|0xx
|–
|2
E_Raleigh (1), Anderson (1). DP_Seattle 0, Chicago 4. LOB_Seattle 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Lewis (1). 3B_Haggerty (1). SB_Haggerty (2), Vaughn (1). CS_Fraley (1), Thomas (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stiever
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ruiz BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Medeiros
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Burdi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dopico
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Gerber.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nic Lent.
T_2:35. A_2,339
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments