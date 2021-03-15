White Sox 4, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Ortga cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pderson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Mybin dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrsnick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Collins ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Da.Bote 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Sgard ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Engel ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lcroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higgins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|200
|101
|x
|–
|4
|Chicago
|201
|000
|100
|x
|–
|4
DP_Chicago 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Bote 2 (3), Eaton (3), Abreu (2), Sheets (1). HR_Wisdom (1). SB_Vargas (1). CS_Maybin (1), Eaton (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Miller
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wieck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Steele
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jewell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stiever H, 1
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Crochet BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kopech H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Steele (Mendick), Kopech (Martini).
WP_Miller, Jewell.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Nic Lent.
T_2:50. A_2,289
