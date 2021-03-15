White Sox 4, Cubs 4

Chicago Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 35 4 12 4 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 R.Ortga cf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh 3 1 1 0 M.Amaya c 1 0 0 0 A.Vughn ph 2 0 1 0 Pderson lf 2 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 2 2 2 1 Hrmsllo lf 1 0 0 0 G.Shets pr 1 0 1 0 C.Mybin dh 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0 Martini ph 0 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 1 0 0 0 Mrsnick rf 3 1 1 1 Collins ph 0 0 0 0 I.Mller rf 1 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 3 Da.Bote 2b 3 1 2 1 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone ph 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez cf 3 0 1 0 E.Sgard ss 2 0 1 0 A.Engel ph 1 0 1 0 Avelino ss 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 4 0 0 0 A.Rivas ph 2 0 1 1 Mendick ss 3 1 1 0 P.Wsdom pr 1 1 1 1 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0 Higgins 3b 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 200 101 x – 4 Chicago 201 000 100 x – 4

DP_Chicago 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Bote 2 (3), Eaton (3), Abreu (2), Sheets (1). HR_Wisdom (1). SB_Vargas (1). CS_Maybin (1), Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Mills 3 6 3 3 3 1 Miller 2 1 0 0 0 3 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 3 1 1 0 1 Steele 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jewell 1 1 0 0 1 1

Chicago Cease 3 1 0 0 0 2 Stiever H, 1 3 3 2 2 2 1 Crochet BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Kopech H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hendriks BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Steele (Mendick), Kopech (Martini).

WP_Miller, Jewell.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:50. A_2,289

