White Sox 4, Cubs 4

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 35 4 12 4
Ia.Happ cf 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 0
R.Ortga cf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0
Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh 3 1 1 0
M.Amaya c 1 0 0 0 A.Vughn ph 2 0 1 0
Pderson lf 2 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 2 2 2 1
Hrmsllo lf 1 0 0 0 G.Shets pr 1 0 1 0
C.Mybin dh 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0
Martini ph 0 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 1 0 0 0
Mrsnick rf 3 1 1 1 Collins ph 0 0 0 0
I.Mller rf 1 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 4 0 2 3
Da.Bote 2b 3 1 2 1 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0
Gmbrone ph 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez cf 3 0 1 0
E.Sgard ss 2 0 1 0 A.Engel ph 1 0 1 0
Avelino ss 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Duffy 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 4 0 0 0
A.Rivas ph 2 0 1 1 Mendick ss 3 1 1 0
P.Wsdom pr 1 1 1 1
I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0
Higgins 3b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 200 101 x 4
Chicago 201 000 100 x 4

DP_Chicago 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Bote 2 (3), Eaton (3), Abreu (2), Sheets (1). HR_Wisdom (1). SB_Vargas (1). CS_Maybin (1), Eaton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills 3 6 3 3 3 1
Miller 2 1 0 0 0 3
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 3 1 1 0 1
Steele 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jewell 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Cease 3 1 0 0 0 2
Stiever H, 1 3 3 2 2 2 1
Crochet BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kopech H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hendriks BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Steele (Mendick), Kopech (Martini).

WP_Miller, Jewell.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:50. A_2,289

