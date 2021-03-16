White Sox 4, Padres 3

Chicago San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3 Andrson ss 3 1 0 0 J.Prfar cf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Hss III cf 1 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 Crnwrth 2b 2 1 1 0 Rynolds 3b 1 1 0 0 Marcano pr 1 0 1 1 A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 1 0 1 1 Rosario 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 5 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Collins dh 3 1 2 0 Flrimon 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrcedes c 4 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 2 1 1 1 Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 Jor.Ona rf 2 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 2 0 1 1 Rmllard 3b 2 1 0 0 C.Abrms ss 2 0 0 0 Cmpsano c 3 0 1 0 Frnndez c 1 0 0 0 J.Mateo lf 2 0 0 0 O’Grady lf 0 1 0 0 Msgrove sp 1 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 1 0 1 0 Kvlehan ph 1 0 1 0

Chicago 002 100 001 – 4 San Diego 000 200 010 – 3

E_Lopez (1), Cronenworth (1), Hosmer (1), Kim (1), Campusano (1), Fernandez (1). DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Diego 4. 2B_Marcano (2), Myers (1). SB_Anderson (1), Remillard (1). CS_Marcano (2), Kim (1), Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Rodon 3 1 0 0 0 4 Lopez H, 1 3 4 2 2 1 2 Foster H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerrero W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 2 1 Burr S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Diego Musgrove 4 3 3 0 2 4 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gore 2 1 0 0 2 2 Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson L, 0-2 2-3 0 1 1 1 2 Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Guerrero, Musgrove.

PB_Campusano.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_3:14. A_1,798

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.