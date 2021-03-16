Trending:
White Sox 4, Padres 3

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 7:36 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
Andrson ss 3 1 0 0 J.Prfar cf 3 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Hss III cf 1 0 0 0
Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 Crnwrth 2b 2 1 1 0
Rynolds 3b 1 1 0 0 Marcano pr 1 0 1 1
A.Eaton rf 3 0 1 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez rf 1 0 1 1 Rosario 3b 0 0 0 0
A.Vughn 1b 5 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0
Collins dh 3 1 2 0 Flrimon 1b 1 0 0 0
Mrcedes c 4 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 2 1 1 1
Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 Jor.Ona rf 2 0 0 0
A.Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 2 0 1 1
Rmllard 3b 2 1 0 0 C.Abrms ss 2 0 0 0
Cmpsano c 3 0 1 0
Frnndez c 1 0 0 0
J.Mateo lf 2 0 0 0
O’Grady lf 0 1 0 0
Msgrove sp 1 0 0 0
Cstillo ph 1 0 1 0
Kvlehan ph 1 0 1 0
Chicago 002 100 001 4
San Diego 000 200 010 3

E_Lopez (1), Cronenworth (1), Hosmer (1), Kim (1), Campusano (1), Fernandez (1). DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Diego 4. 2B_Marcano (2), Myers (1). SB_Anderson (1), Remillard (1). CS_Marcano (2), Kim (1), Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon 3 1 0 0 0 4
Lopez H, 1 3 4 2 2 1 2
Foster H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerrero W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 2 1
Burr S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Musgrove 4 3 3 0 2 4
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gore 2 1 0 0 2 2
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson L, 0-2 2-3 0 1 1 1 2
Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Guerrero, Musgrove.

PB_Campusano.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_3:14. A_1,798

