White Sox 4, Padres 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hss III cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marcano pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Flrimon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wlliams lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jor.Ona rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rmllard 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cmpsano c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mateo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Grady lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Msgrove sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cstillo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kvlehan ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|002
|100
|001
|–
|4
|San Diego
|000
|200
|010
|–
|3
E_Lopez (1), Cronenworth (1), Hosmer (1), Kim (1), Campusano (1), Fernandez (1). DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Diego 4. 2B_Marcano (2), Myers (1). SB_Anderson (1), Remillard (1). CS_Marcano (2), Kim (1), Mateo (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodon
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lopez H, 1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Foster H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Burr S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove
|4
|
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Melancon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Miller
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Guerrero, Musgrove.
PB_Campusano.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Quinn Wolcot.
T_3:14. A_1,798
