White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 4

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 6:58 pm
Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 34 7 10 6
Lcastro cf 4 1 1 0 Andrson ss 3 0 2 0
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 1 1
Cabrera 3b 1 1 0 1 A.Eaton rf 3 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 1 0 1 0 Mendick ss 1 1 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1
A.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Rmllard 1b 1 1 1 0
St.Vogt c 3 2 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0
Thmpson lf 1 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 1 1 1 2
Mthisen 2b 4 0 1 0 Collins c 4 1 0 0
J.Rojas ss 3 0 2 2 A.Vughn lf 3 1 1 0
D.Leyba ss 1 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 1 0 1
P.Smith rf 4 0 1 1 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 2 0
M.Kelly sp 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez pr 1 0 1 1
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 Mrcedes dh 3 1 0 0
Arizona 110 002 000 4
Chicago 001 000 06x 7

E_VanMeter (1). DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Locastro (4), Reynolds (2), Vaughn (3). 3B_Rojas (1). SB_Anderson (2), Abreu (1). SF_Cabrera.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Kelly 5 4 1 1 1 6
Soria H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Devenski H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 2
Crichton L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 2 6 5 3 0
Bukauskas 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Keuchel 5 5 2 2 0 4
Kopech 1 2 2 2 1 1
Crochet 1 0 0 0 1 1
Heuer W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hendriks S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Bukauskas.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tos.

T_2:40. A_2,381

