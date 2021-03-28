White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|6
|
|Lcastro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mthisen 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|A.Vughn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Leyba ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Kelly sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|110
|002
|000
|–
|4
|Chicago
|001
|000
|06x
|–
|7
E_VanMeter (1). DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Locastro (4), Reynolds (2), Vaughn (3). 3B_Rojas (1). SB_Anderson (2), Abreu (1). SF_Cabrera.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Soria H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski H, 3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crichton L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|6
|5
|3
|0
|Bukauskas
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Kopech
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Crochet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Heuer W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Bukauskas.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tos.
T_2:40. A_2,381
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments