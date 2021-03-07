White Sox 7, Indians 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|22
|0
|3
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|J.Frmin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|St.Kwan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Shets ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes dh
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Mercado cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Vlera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Brger 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Lcroy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|203
|020
|0xx
|–
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 4. 2B_Eaton (1), Mercedes (2), Williams (1). HR_Garcia (1). SB_Robert (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crochet
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores Jr.
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Tomshaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moss L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hentges
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Nelson (Remillard).
WP_Moss, Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheurwate.
T_2:07. A_2,211
