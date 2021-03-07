On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White Sox 7, Indians 0

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 2:39 am
< a min read
      
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 7 9 6 Totals 22 0 3 0
L.Rbert cf 3 2 2 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0
A.Eaton rf 3 2 2 1 J.Frmin 2b 1 0 0 0
Rynolds 3b 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 2 2 2 2 St.Kwan lf 1 0 0 0
Rmllard ss 0 0 0 0 J.Nylor rf 3 0 0 0
A.Vughn 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Nylor dh 3 0 1 0
G.Shets ph 2 0 0 0 J.Buers 1b 2 0 0 0
Mrcedes dh 3 0 1 3 Mercado cf 1 0 1 0
Collins c 2 0 0 0 G.Vlera cf 1 0 0 0
Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0
A.Engel lf 2 0 0 0 Krieger 3b 2 0 1 0
Wlliams ph 1 0 1 0
J.Brger 3b 2 0 1 0
J.Lcroy c 0 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 1 1 0 0
Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 203 020 0xx 7
Cleveland 000 000 0xx 0

DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 4. 2B_Eaton (1), Mercedes (2), Williams (1). HR_Garcia (1). SB_Robert (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Crochet 1 1 0 0 0 0
Flores Jr. 3 2 0 0 2 1
Tomshaw 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Moss L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 0
Hentges 2 4 3 3 0 1
Shaw 1 1 2 2 1 2
Hembree 1 1 0 0 1 1
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Nelson (Remillard).

WP_Moss, Shaw.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Ben May; Third, Stu Scheurwate.

T_2:07. A_2,211

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday