Whitfield lifts Campbell over Gardner-Webb in Big South

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 9:44 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Monday night.

Campbell (16-9), a No. 3 seed, will play No. 2 Radford on Thursday.

Joshua Lusane had 11 points and nine rebounds for Campbell.

Jordan Sears scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-15). D’Maurian Williams added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

