Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Whitney, Bannan lead Montana past NAIA Warner Pacific 80-62

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:58 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan 18 as Montana defeated NAIA member Warner Pacific 80-62 on Saturday to end the regular season.

Robby Beasley III added 14 points and Josh Vazquez 13 with nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (13-12), who head into next week’s Big Sky Tournament on a four-game win streak.

Isaac Etter scored 22 and Drew Magaoay 17 for the Knights.

___

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday