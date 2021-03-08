On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wilfried Nancy promoted to head coach of Montreal in MLS

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 2:03 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) —

Wilfried Nancy was promoted to head coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer on Monday following the resignation of Thierry Henry on Feb. 25.

“After Thierry left, we decided to trust him and give him the opportunity to continue the work we started last season, with the same vision,” Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said.

Nancy, 43, had been an assistant coach since 2016.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

“I am very happy and proud to take on this new challenge,” Nancy said in a statement. “It’s even more special, since it’s with the club I’ve known since I came to Montreal.”

A native of France, Nancy joined Montreal as an academy coach when the program debuted in 2011.

Assistant coaches Kwame Ampadu and Laurent Ciman, goalkeeper coach Remy Vercoutre and fitness coach Jules Gueguen will complete Nancy’s staff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles