William & Mary 73, UNC-Wilmington 60

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:08 pm
UNC-WILMINGTON (7-10)

Boggs 2-5 0-0 6, Gadsden 5-11 3-4 15, J.Harvey 3-10 0-0 8, Okauru 3-15 2-2 10, Pridgen 5-11 2-2 12, Phillips 3-15 1-2 7, Bowen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-69 8-10 60.

WILLIAM & MARY (7-9)

Blair 5-10 2-2 14, Wight 2-3 2-2 6, Covington 3-7 2-2 8, Kochera 5-13 7-9 17, Loewe 5-11 6-6 17, M.Harvey 2-6 0-0 4, Milkereit 3-7 0-0 7, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 19-21 73.

Halftime_William & Mary 33-21. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 8-21 (Boggs 2-3, J.Harvey 2-4, Gadsden 2-5, Okauru 2-5, Phillips 0-2, Pridgen 0-2), William & Mary 4-17 (Blair 2-5, Milkereit 1-4, Loewe 1-6, Covington 0-1, Kochera 0-1). Fouled Out_Boggs. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 29 (Pridgen 8), William & Mary 41 (M.Harvey 10). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 12 (J.Harvey, Pridgen 3), William & Mary 7 (Covington, Kochera 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 16, William & Mary 15. A_250 (8,500).

