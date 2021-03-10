Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Winston, Michigan St. women top Penn St. in Big Ten 75-66

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to a 75-66 win over 10th-seeded Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Shortly after Winston’s 3’s put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston’s, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go.

Maddie Burke then hit her sixth 3 for the Lady Lions but then they missed their next four shots and the Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.

Clouden scored 18 points for Michigan State (14-7), which lost six times to ranked teams. Moira Joiner added 13 points and Taiyier Parks 10 as the Spartans’ bench had a 23-5 advantage.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Burke’s 22 points led Penn State (9-15) with Shay Hagans adding 13 and Anna Camden 11.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people