Winthrop 80, Campbell 53

CAMPBELL (17-10)
Lusane 3-6 2-2 9, Clemons 3-5 4-6 10, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Whitfield 8-17 1-2 18, Henderson 3-9 0-0 6, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Carralero 2-3 1-4 5, Stajcic 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 21-51 8-16 53.
WINTHROP (23-1)
Burns 11-12 0-0 22, Anumba 3-4 0-0 7, Falden 2-5 2-2 7, Vaudrin 3-9 2-2 8, Zunic 5-6 0-0 13, Jones 1-2 5-6 7, Talford 3-3 0-0 6, Claxton 1-1 0-0 2, Corbin 0-3 0-0 0, Arms 2-3 0-0 5, King 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Pupavac 1-1 0-0 3, Buss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 9-10 80.
Halftime_Winthrop 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 3-19 (Lusane 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Whitfield 1-5, Clemons 0-1, McCullough 0-2, Stajcic 0-2, Henderson 0-3), Winthrop 7-17 (Zunic 3-4, Pupavac 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Arms 1-2, Falden 1-3, King 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1, Corbin 0-3). Fouled Out_Clemons. Rebounds_Campbell 19 (Lusane 5), Winthrop 32 (Vaudrin 10). Assists_Campbell 6 (McCullough 3), Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 6). Total Fouls_Campbell 16, Winthrop 14. A_915 (6,100).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments