Winthrop 82, Longwood 61

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:37 pm
LONGWOOD (12-16)

Granlund 1-4 0-2 2, Watson 2-4 1-3 5, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Munoz 6-10 1-1 17, Wade 5-9 0-0 12, Bligen 0-5 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 2-3 9, Nkereuwem 4-7 1-4 9, Lliteras 1-4 0-0 2, Mohn 0-0 0-0 0, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Stefanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-13 61.

WINTHROP (22-1)

Burns 3-7 0-2 6, Anumba 0-4 2-2 2, Falden 6-9 2-2 19, Vaudrin 7-10 2-2 16, Zunic 2-6 0-0 4, Claxton 2-2 0-0 4, King 0-5 0-0 0, Corbin 2-7 0-0 6, Arms 2-4 4-5 8, Talford 3-4 5-7 11, Jones 1-4 4-4 6, Pupavac 0-0 0-0 0, Buss 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 19-24 82.

Halftime_Winthrop 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 8-18 (Munoz 4-6, Wade 2-4, Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Granlund 0-1, Lliteras 0-2), Winthrop 7-27 (Falden 5-7, Corbin 2-7, Anumba 0-1, Arms 0-1, Jones 0-2, Zunic 0-4, King 0-5). Rebounds_Longwood 25 (Watson, Wade 5), Winthrop 39 (Vaudrin 8). Assists_Longwood 10 (Bligen 3), Winthrop 13 (Vaudrin 9). Total Fouls_Longwood 19, Winthrop 16. A_575 (6,100).

