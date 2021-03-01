Trending:
Winthrop 83, High Point 54

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 8:14 pm
HIGH POINT (9-15)

Elmore 2-4 2-3 6, Holt 0-2 2-4 2, Flowers 2-6 2-6 6, Randleman 0-4 0-0 0, Wright 6-17 4-7 17, Slay 4-11 1-2 9, Peterson 0-3 1-2 1, Izunabor 1-3 4-4 6, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, House 2-6 3-5 7, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 19-33 54.

WINTHROP (21-1)

Burns 3-6 6-6 12, Anumba 1-5 0-1 3, Falden 4-7 0-0 10, Vaudrin 3-6 3-4 10, Zunic 3-5 0-0 9, Arms 5-13 3-5 15, Corbin 2-8 0-0 5, Jones 0-8 0-0 0, Talford 3-3 2-2 8, Claxton 2-2 0-3 4, King 1-1 1-2 4, Pupavac 0-0 0-0 0, Buss 0-0 0-1 0, Hunter 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-66 15-24 83.

Halftime_Winthrop 42-26. 3-Point Goals_High Point 1-13 (Wright 1-7, Peterson 0-1, Slay 0-2, House 0-3), Winthrop 12-30 (Zunic 3-5, Falden 2-4, Arms 2-6, Hunter 1-1, King 1-1, Vaudrin 1-1, Anumba 1-4, Corbin 1-6, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Elmore, King. Rebounds_High Point 29 (Holt 6), Winthrop 50 (Vaudrin 12). Assists_High Point 6 (Wright 2), Winthrop 24 (Vaudrin, Jones 10). Total Fouls_High Point 24, Winthrop 24. A_525 (6,100).

