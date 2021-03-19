On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Wizards’ Davis Bertans expected out 2 weeks with hurt calf

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 7:39 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is expected to miss about two weeks because of a strained right calf.

The team said Friday that Bertans had an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury.

He was hurt during Washington’s 131-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, appearing for just four minutes.

Bertans is averaging 10.8 points and is shooting 38.2% on 3-point attempts this season.

The Wizards are 15-25 and tied for 12th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Their next game is at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

