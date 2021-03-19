On Air: Agency in Focus
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 2:16 pm
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 19

Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55

Chicago (11-13) vs. Stetson (9-13), 2:30 p.m.

Portland (12-12) vs. Abilene Christian (14-10), 5 p.m.

FIU (13-12) vs. N. Arizona (13-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 20
Consolation Semifinal

Chicago-Stetson loser vs. Manhattan, Noon

FIU-N. Arizona loser vs. Portland-Abilene Christian loser, 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal

Chicago-Stetson winner vs. Cleveland St., 2:30 p.m.

FIU-N. Arizona winner vs. Portland-Abilene Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21
Seventh Place

FIU-N. Arizona consolation_Portland-Abilene Christian consolation loser vs. Chicago-Stetson consolation-Manhattan consolation loser, Noon

Third Place

FIU-N. Arizona_Portland-Abilene Christian loser vs. Chicago-Stetson_Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.

Consolation Final

FIU-N. Arizona consolation_Portland-Abilene Christian consolation winner vs. Chicago-Stetson-Manhattan consolation winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

FIU-N. Arizona_Portland-Abilene Christian winner vs. Chicago-Stetson_Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.

