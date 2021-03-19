Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 19
Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55
Chicago (11-13) vs. Stetson (9-13), 2:30 p.m.
Portland (12-12) vs. Abilene Christian (14-10), 5 p.m.
FIU (13-12) vs. N. Arizona (13-13), 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, March 20
|Consolation Semifinal
Chicago-Stetson loser vs. Manhattan, Noon
FIU-N. Arizona loser vs. Portland-Abilene Christian loser, 5 p.m.
Chicago-Stetson winner vs. Cleveland St., 2:30 p.m.
FIU-N. Arizona winner vs. Portland-Abilene Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 21
|Seventh Place
FIU-N. Arizona consolation_Portland-Abilene Christian consolation loser vs. Chicago-Stetson consolation-Manhattan consolation loser, Noon
FIU-N. Arizona_Portland-Abilene Christian loser vs. Chicago-Stetson_Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.
FIU-N. Arizona consolation_Portland-Abilene Christian consolation winner vs. Chicago-Stetson-Manhattan consolation winner, 2:30 p.m.
FIU-N. Arizona_Portland-Abilene Christian winner vs. Chicago-Stetson_Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments